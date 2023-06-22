India-Pakistan players clashed during IND vs PAK football match, coach got red card, know what was the reason

IND vs PAK SAFF Championship Viral Video: The SAF Championship match was played between India and Pakistan on Wednesday. In this match played at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore Sunil ChhetriThe Indian football team defeated Pakistan 4-0 with a hat-trick goal by K. Before this, a big high-voltage drama was seen in the match. Actually, during this match the players of India and Pakistan clashed with each other. The video of the clash between the players of India and Pakistan is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Apart from this, social media users are constantly giving their feedback by commenting.

Video went viral on social media

In fact, near the end of the first half of the India-Pakistan match, there was an altercation between the Indian coach Igor Istimak and the Pakistan players. By that time Team India had made a 2-0 lead. In the 45th minute of the match, the ball hit the player and went out of the ground. In such a situation, Igor Stimac picked up the ball. At the same time, a Pakistani player tried to take a stroke. This did not go down well with the Indian coach. After this Pakistani players got entangled with the Indian coach. The Indian coach felt that the ball hit the Pakistani player and went out of the field. That’s why the Indian player should get the stroke. The video of the heated debate between the players of India and Pakistan is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

IND vs PAK sees RED in the first half India vs Pakistan is never fully complete without the fireworks and heated emotions #INDvPAKonFanCode #SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/xJLZTmcrp5

Indian coach got red card



The matter escalated so much that the referee and the Indian players had to run away. The referee and the players pacified the matter somehow. At the same time, the referee showed red card to Indian coach and yellow card to many players. The Indian coach had to sit on the bench after getting raided.

Sunil Chhetri scored hat trick



India started showing their form and experience from the beginning of the match. In the rain-affected match, the Pakistani team was not standing anywhere in front of India. Sunil Chhetri scored for India in the 10th minute and then in the 16th minute. In the second half, Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in the 74th minute to complete the hat-trick. After that Udanta Singh scored in the 81st minute. Pakistan’s team could not score a single goal in the match. And now India will face Nepal on Saturday.

IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan 4-0 with Sunil Chhetri's hat-trick, Pak players clash with Indian coach