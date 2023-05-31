India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 12,828 vacancies, this is the last date

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post will end the online application process for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. Candidates can check their eligibility here and visit the official website for the given post indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Can apply on.

Candidates can apply for India Post from May 22 to June 11, 2023, while the application correction window will open on June 12 and close on June 14, 2023. India Post aims to fill a total of 12828 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Age Range

Candidates age should be 18 to 40 years as on 11 June 2023. However, age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories candidates.

Educational qualification

(a) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of passing 10th standard with Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any Board of School Education recognized by the Government of India / State Governments / Union Territories One shall be the essential educational qualification for all the approved categories of GDS.

(b) The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (name of the local language) at least up to secondary level (as a compulsory or elective subject).

India Post GDS Registration 2023: How to apply

official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in go to

On the homepage, register yourself and generate login details

Login using the same credentials and fill the application form

Upload the required documents and make payment of the application form

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

selection criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of system generated merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of conversion of marks/grade/score obtained in 10th class secondary school examination of approved boards in aggregate to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Application fee

Applicants will have to deposit an application fee of Rs 100. However, all women applicants, SC/ST applicants, PWD applicants and transwoman applicants are exempted from fee payment.