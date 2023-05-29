India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Bumper recruitment is happening in Postal Department, apply for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post on its official websitewww.indiapostgdsonline.gov.inBut India Post GDS Recruitment Notification has been released. India Post GDS Recruitment will be done on the basis of merit list or final selection of candidates for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak. A total of 12828 vacancies have been announced for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak. The online application link for eligible and interested candidates has been activated from 22 May 2023 and will continue till 11 June 2023.

India Post GDS Vacancy 2023: Educational Qualification

To apply online for the posts of Indian Rural Postal Service, the candidate must have passed 10th class with English and Mathematics as a subject from a recognized board. Apart from this, the candidates applying here should have a good knowledge of the local language.

India Post GDS Recruitment age limit and eligibility

The age limit for Indian Postal Department Recruitment 2023 is 18-40 years, which is calculated on June 11, 2023. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC candidates will be provided as per government rules.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

First official websiteindiapostgdsonline.gov.inGo to

Go to the homepage and click on the India Post GDS Online Form 2023 link.

Register yourself here, registration number and password will come through SMS.

Fill the application form completely, scan and upload the required documents.

After that pay the application fee and click on submit.

Your application form will be accepted.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

To apply here, unreserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100. There is no application fee for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Here you can pay the fee through credit card, debit card and internet.