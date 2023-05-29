india reached semi finals of hockey junior asia cup 2023 defeat thailand 17 0 jst

Hockey India: The Indian junior men’s hockey team put up a scintillating performance on Sunday evening in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman. The Indian team defeated Thailand by a huge margin of 17-0 in their Pool A. With this victory, the Indian team remained unbeaten in the group stage and entered the semi-finals of the tournament. Angad Bir Singh (13′, 33′, 47′, 55′), Yogumber Rawat (17′), Captain Uttam Singh (24′, 31′), Amandeep Lakra (26′, 29′), Arjit Singh for India Hundal (36′), Vishnukant Singh (38′), Bobby Singh Dhami (45′), Sharda Nand Tiwary (46′), Amandeep (47′), Rohit (49′), Sunit Lakra (54′) and Rajinder Singh (56′) scored the goal.