India scored 438 runs in the first innings; Kohli’s century, West Indies’ steady start

Port of Spain, 22 July (H.S.). India posted 438 in their first innings in the second Test against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval here. For India, Virat Kohli (121) scored the 29th century of his career. While Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), Ravichandran Ashwin (56) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) scored half-centuries.

In response, at the end of the second day’s play, West Indies have scored 86 runs for 1 wicket. Craig Brathwaite is playing 37 and Kirk McKenzie is scoring 14 runs. West Indies’ only wicket has fallen in the form of Tegnarayan Chanderpaul, who has been made his victim by Ravindra Jadeja. Taganarayan scored 33 runs.

India scored 438 runs in the first innings, Kohli’s century

Earlier, India scored 438 runs in their first innings. Virat Kohli scored a brilliant 121 runs for India, scoring his 29th century of his career. Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), Ravichandran Ashwin (56) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) scored half-centuries.

In this match, West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal once again got India off to a good start and added 139 runs for the first wicket. On this score, Jaiswal became the victim of Jason Holder after playing a brilliant half-century innings of 57 runs. Shubman Gill, who came to bat after Jaiswal, could not do anything special and became the victim of Kemar Roach after scoring only 10 runs.

On a total score of 155, Jomel Warrican bowled Rohit Sharma to end his brilliant innings. Rohit scored 80 runs. Ajinkya Rahane could not do anything special and became the victim of Shannon Gabriel by scoring only 8 runs. After this, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja started playing carefully and took the score of the Indian team beyond 300. During this, Kohli completed his century and Jadeja completed his half-century. Both shared a 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket. On a total score of 341, Virat Kohli was run out after scoring 121 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja also became the victim of Kemar Roach after scoring 61 runs. After this, Ishaan Kishan and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a 33-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Kishan became the victim of Jason Holder after scoring 25 runs on a total score of 393. Jaydev Unadkat (07) and Siraj (00) returned to the pavilion in quick succession. Kemar Roach ended the Indian innings by bowling Ashwin for a total of 438. Ashwin scored 56 runs while scoring a brilliant half-century. Mukesh Tomar returned unbeaten without opening an account. For the West Indies, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican took 3-3, Jason Holder took 2 and Shannon Gabriel took 1 wicket.