India shows mirror to China and Pakistan, audio narrated by terrorist Sajid Mir in UN

India has given a befitting reply to China's move regarding India narrated the audio of terrorist Sajid Mir while showing the mirror to China and Pakistan. In fact, China had put its veto on the proposal of India and America to declare terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist in the United Nations.

India condemned China’s move

India condemned China’s move in the United Nations. India exposed the dragon in the UN and narrated the audio of terrorist Sajid Mir. In the audio, terrorist Sajid Mir can be clearly heard asking his other accomplice to shoot. Mir, who is based in Pakistan, is wanted for his involvement in the 26 November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

China blocks UN proposal to blacklist terrorist Sajid Mir

Significantly, on Tuesday, China blocked the proposal brought by India and America in the United Nations to declare Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. China has sought to blacklist Mir as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and freeze his assets, travel restrictions and arms embargoes introduced by the US and by India. Put a block on the proposal prepared together. In September last year too, China had blocked the proposal to declare Mir a terrorist in the United Nations. Beijing has now blocked the proposal.

Modi bluntly to China, India is fully prepared for its defense

US $ 5 million reward on Sajid Mir

Sajid Mir, aged between 40 and 50, is one of India’s most wanted terrorists and has a US$5 million bounty on him by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In June last year, Mir was sentenced to over 15 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in a terror financing case.