India started work five years ago to get rid of single use plastic: PM

New Delhi, 5 June (Hindustan Times). On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this year’s theme is the campaign to get rid of single-use plastic. On which the world is now talking about, India had started working continuously since 5 years ago. In the year 2018 itself, the country is working on two levels for single use plastic. On the one hand single-use plastic was banned and on the other hand plastic recycling was done rapidly. Packaging of 30 lakh tonnes of plastic has been made mandatory in the country, which is 75 per cent of the country’s total production.

In his message to the program organized at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Prime Minister said that India of the 21st century has started working in a clear direction to protect climate change and environment. On the one hand, India has helped the poor people, and on the other hand has taken steps keeping in view the energy requirement of the future. He said that India has tripled the number of Ramsar sites in the last 9 years while continuing with the Green Economics campaign.

He said that conservation of Ramsar sites would be ensured with the help of public participation under Amrit Dharohar Yojana launched today. With this, the mangrove ecosystem will get life through the Misty scheme. This will restore mangroves in nine states and help support lives and livelihoods.

He said that the development model of the world is contradictory. Developing countries are bearing the brunt of the wrong policies of some developed countries. India has raised the question of climate justice before the world. India today is focusing on its infrastructure in an unprecedented way.

He said that 4 crore houses have been built for the poor in the country and there has been a record increase in wild life sanctuaries. More than 50 thousand nectar lakes were prepared. India is one of the first five countries in the field of renewable energy. He said that so far two crore people have joined Mission Life, which was launched last year.