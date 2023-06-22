India stresses on strengthening bilateral defense ties with maritime neighbor Kenya

New Delhi, 22 June (Hindustan Times). Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahendru is currently on a three-day official visit to Kenya. He called on the Cabinet Secretary of the Kenyan Ministry of Defense and the Chief of the Kenyan Defense Forces. The military officials highlighted the historical ties between the two maritime neighbors and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense ties. Key aspects of enhancing coordinated operations in the maritime domain were discussed during the talks.

Indian Naval Ship Sunayna has arrived at the port in Mombasa as part of the ‘Ocean Ring Off’ on International Day of Yoga under the Government of India’s ‘Yoga’ initiative. Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahendru is on a three-day official visit to Kenya from 21 to 23 June. He met Aden Beyer Duale, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Kenya. During the talks, both the military officers highlighted the historical ties between the maritime neighbors and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense ties.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahendru also called on the Chief of the Kenyan Defense Force, General Francis O Ogola. Key aspects of enhancing coordinated operations in the maritime domain and enhancing interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Kenya Navy were discussed during the talks. Reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace, stability and good order in the region through joint and coordinated operations, the need to further cooperate and address common maritime challenges was also highlighted. He also interacted with members of the Global Center for Policy and Strategy in Nairobi.