India termed the progress of inter-governmental talks on Security Council reform as a waste of opportunity

New York, 30 June (Hindustan). India has criticized the decision of the UN General Assembly to take forward the intergovernmental negotiations on the reform of the UN Security Council. Calling it a waste of opportunity, India said the talks on Security Council reform could continue for another 75 years without any progress.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted an oral draft on reform of the United Nations Security Council, taking forward the intergovernmental negotiation process for the 78th session. The 78th session will begin in September this year. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that India is firm on its stand that the decision to take the dialogue forward cannot be reduced to a mere technical exercise. She said she sees this technical exercise as yet another missed opportunity to move the talks forward, which have made no progress in the past four decades.

Kamboj said that India is a responsible member of the United Nations. He said it is now clear that without an official record of proceedings in its current form and modus operandi, the negotiation process towards real reform could continue for many years. He emphasized that without the reform process, all countries are not being properly represented in the Security Council.

India said that as a responsible member of the United Nations, we will continue to engage in this process with our partners who support the reforms and will continue to emphasize efforts to convert it into written dialogue rather than speeches.