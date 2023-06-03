India thrash Uzbekistan 22-0 in first match of Women’s Junior Asia Cup

Kakamigahara : Annu With the help of a double hat-trick, India thrashed Uzbekistan 22-0 here on Saturday Junior Asia Cup Hockey Tournament I made a great start to my campaign. Annu scored maximum 6 goals from India. Apart from this, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Manju Chorasia, Deepika Soreng, Deepika and Neelam also tried their hand.

From India, Annu Ne (13th, 29th, 30th, 38th, 43rd, 51st), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (3rd, 56th), Mumtaz Khan (6th, 44th, 47th, 60th), Sunelita Toppo (17th, 17th), Manju Chorasia (26th), Deepika Soreng (18th, 25th), Deepika (32nd, 44th, 46th, 57th) and Neelam (47th) also scored on other targets. India adopted an aggressive attitude from the beginning. Vaishnavi gave India the lead in the third minute itself by converting a penalty corner.

Three minutes later, Mumtaz scored a field goal. Annu’s goal gave India a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. India scored seven goals in a row in the second quarter to lead 10-0 at the interval. Even after changing the ends, India did not show any mercy to Uzbekistan. Deepika (32nd minute) scored from the penalty corner, while Anu (38th, 43rd minute) scored. India were playing attacking hockey and Mumtaz Khan (44th minute) and Deepika (44th minute) scored their second goals of the match, making it 15–0 at the end of the third quarter.

The Indian team wanted to score more goals. In the fourth quarter, three quick goals through Deepika (46th minute), Mumtaz Khan (47th minute), and Neelam (47th minute) put the team ahead 18-0. India did not stop at this only. Annu (51st minute) scored on a penalty stroke, which was also his sixth goal of the match. While Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56th minute) scored his second goal of the game to put the team ahead 20-0. A minute later, Dipika (57th minute) fired home a penalty corner shot, which was followed by Mumtaz Khan (60th minute) and the match ended 22–0 in India’s favour.