India to host mega air drill ‘Tarang Shakti’ Air force of 12 countries will do joint exercise

Indian Air The army is preparing to host a mega exercise later this year which is expected to bring together air forces of 12 countries to improve interoperability, adopt best practices from each other and share knowledge among the participating nations. The focus will be on promoting military-to-military cooperation. Officials aware of the matter said this on Wednesday.

Tarang Shakti will be the largest multi-national air exercise

According to Hindustan Times, the exercise named Tarang Shakti will be the largest multi-national air exercise to be held in the country and will involve fighter jets, military transport aircraft, mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft. .

Likely to be held in October-November

Tarang Shakti is in the planning stage and is likely to be held in October-November, one of the officials cited above said on condition of anonymity. Six air forces will participate in the exercise, while the rest will participate in the air exercise as observers. Air forces of America, Britain, France and Australia are likely to participate in this exercise.

India had practiced with Rafale

The French-origin Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force debuted in an overseas exercise in April. The Orion exercise was held from 17 April to 5 May at Mont-de-Marsan airbase in France, and involved air forces from the host country, the US, the UK, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain. Four Indian Rafales, two C-17 heavy lifters, two LL-78 refuellers and 165 air warriors participated in the exercise.

IAF participates in Exercise INIOCHOS organized by Hellenic Air Force at Andravida Airport in Greece

In April–May, the IAF participated in the INIOCHOS exercise organized by the Hellenic Air Force at Andravida Airport in Greece. The Indian Air Force participated in the exercise with four Su-30 MKI fighter jets and two C-17 heavy-lifters. In April, the air forces of India and the US conducted Exercise Cope India 2023 at three bases in the country – Kalaikunda, Panagarh and Agra. Two American B-1 supersonic heavy bombers also participated in Exercise Cope India 2023 for the first time.

India participates in Cope India 2023

Four US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, two C-130J special operations aircraft and a C-17 heavy-lifter were involved in the bilateral exercise. IAF aircraft included Su-30s, Rafale, Jaguar, Tejas light combat aircraft, C-17s and C-130Js.

