India told the UN Security Council perverted and immoral, then raised the demand for change

New York, 02 June (His). India has termed the UN Security Council as perverted and immoral. Along with this, India has once again demanded change in the United Nations Security Council.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj spoke candidly while participating in a discussion on reforms in the United Nations Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters. Kamboj said that the Security Council of the United Nations is perverted and immoral and it is still running from the thinking of colonialism. The Security Council does not reflect the emergence of new forces in the changed geopolitical landscape. Apart from India, diplomats from Brazil, South Africa, St. Vincent and Grenada participated in the discussion.

During the meeting, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj made it clear that the current composition of the UN Security Council is out of step with the realities of today’s multi-polar and interconnected world.Kamboj said that the formation of the Security Council is a different era and does not reflect the rise of new forces. Today, when the geopolitical landscape is changing, countries want a more equal and fair global order.

Kamboj said that today unprecedented global challenges are in front of the world, in such a situation there is a need for reforms in the United Nations. Due to climate change, terrorism, disaster and humanitarian crisis, there is a need to take united and responsible steps. Kamboj appealed to all countries to make efforts for reforms in the United Nations Security Council.