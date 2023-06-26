India-US friendship for global good: PM Modi

New Delhi, 26 June (Hindustan Times). Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the friendship between India and America is for global good. This will make our planet better and stronger.

Prime Minister Modi said this today by retweeting the tweet of US President Joe Biden. Biden said that the friendship between America and India is one of the most important friendships in the world. It’s stronger, closer and more dynamic than ever.

On this, Prime Minister Modi said that he agrees with his words. The friendship between our countries is a force for global good. It will make the planet better and more sustainable. The things that have come to light in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.

It is notable that Prime Minister Modi has recently returned to India after visiting America. During this, further integration has become possible in Indo-American relations.