india vs pakistan jay shah met pcb chief zaka ashraf in durban and finalize asia cup 2023 schedule jst

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: The ongoing controversy regarding the hosting of Asia Cup 2023 is over now. After the meeting held in Durban, the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to play under the hybrid model. as well as India and Pakistan The much-awaited Asia Cup match will be held in Sri Lanka only, as the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan. This was confirmed after a meeting between BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB chief Zaka Ashraf in Durban. Although Pakistan has the rights to host the Asia Cup 2023, it will host only 4 matches at home while the rest of the tournament will be played in Sri Lanka.