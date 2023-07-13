India will create history in the production of coal, 1000 tonnes of coal will be produced, Minister Prahlad Patel said in Dhanbad

historically in the country coal production Happening. This year, 1000 million tonnes i.e. one billion tonnes of coal will be produced in the country. This is to say of Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi, who reached Dhanbad on Thursday on a visit to BCCL. Talking to reporters, in response to a question, he said that the central government gives royalty to the state government every month. Emphasis is being laid on increasing the production of coking coal.

Coal Minister reached Dhanbad on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister BCCL I have come on a visit to increase the production of coking coal more quickly. Production of coal has been started by extinguishing the fire in Jharia. The Coal Minister was given a guard of honor by the CISF near the Martyr’s Memorial in Koyla Nagar.

Prahlad Joshi paid tribute to the martyred laborers

After this, Minister Shri Joshi paid tribute to the laborers who were martyred during coal mining. Inaugurated a multipurpose cafeteria cum waiting room for visitors near BCCL HQ Koyla Bhawan. Along with this, the fog cannon was flagged off. This is a revolutionary solution for dust suppression during mining activity which will prove to be helpful in environmental protection.

Virtual inauguration of Govardhan Eco-Park

Prahlad Patel virtually inaugurated the Govardhan Eco-Park from the BCCL headquarters regarding environmental protection. Coal India Chairman PM Prasad, BCCL CMD Samiran Dutta, ECL CMD AP Panda, BCCL DT Uday Anant Kavle, DP Murali Krishna Ramaiah, DF Rakesh Sahay and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Review of BCCL and ECL

The Coal Minister held a review meeting with the officials of BCCL and ECL at Koyla Bhawan. Appreciated the officials of BCCL for producing coal as per the target. Along with this, there is an emphasis on better performance. At the same time, ECL has been instructed to ensure coal production as per the target. Along with this, the progress made so far regarding Jharia Master has been reviewed and necessary guidelines have been given.

When will coal workers start getting increased salary, minister Prahlad Joshi assured