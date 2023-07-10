India will get rid of enemies’ sixes in the sea too, those who attack will get water tomb, Rafale is coming!

India can give a befitting reply to the increasing assertiveness of China on the Indian Ocean. India will make the devious trick of China and Pakistan a mausoleum even in water. For a long time, India has been developing in its military power and technology, and now India’s maritime power can increase manifold. India may soon deal with 26 Rafale (sea fighter jet) aircraft from France for INS Vikrant. Actually PM Modi is going to visit France this week. There is news that there can be a big deal in France regarding Rafale.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit France this month i.e. from July 13 to 14. In fact, PM Modi has been invited as the chief guest at the Bastille Day Parade ceremony on July 14, the national day of France. According to media reports, PM Modi can make a huge deal with France during his visit. It is being told that during this visit, PM Modi can announce the purchase of 26 Rafale maritime fighter jets and three Scorpene class conventional submarines. If the deal is sealed, India’s strategic strength will increase manifold.

According to a report by news agency ANI, under the proposals, India will get 22 single-seated Rafale seaplanes along with 4 training aircraft in the deal. In view of the threat from China, the Indian Navy was pressing to get Rafale as soon as possible. Let me tell you, both India’s warships INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya are operating at sea with MiG 29. The Navy has said that Rafale is needed for operations.

Under the deal, the Navy will get three Scorpene class submarines. The Navy will acquire it as part of Project-75 under the repeat clause. After which it will be built at Mazagon Dockyard Limited in Mumbai. It is estimated that these deals will be worth more than Rs 90,000 crore. However, after the last round of talks, the whole matter will be revealed.

