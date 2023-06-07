India will have more than 200 airports within next five years: Scindia

New Delhi, 07 June (Hindustan Times). Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India will have more than 200 airports, heliports and water aerodromes in the next five years. He said that in just 9 years the number of airports in the country has doubled from 74 to 148.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a press conference on Wednesday that Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports have a capacity of around 22 crores. He said that adding Navi Mumbai and Jewar Airport will take it to 41.5 crores in the next 8 years. He also emphasized how the northeastern part of the country has now got eight more airports. Scindia said that there were some states in the region which did not have airports, but today Arunachal Pradesh has three new airports, Sikkim also now has one airport.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said that our capex of one lakh crore is fixed in the field of airports, out of which 25-30 thousand crore will be made with AAI and the rest with the private sector. He said AAI would spend on 42 brownfield and 3 greenfield airports, while the private sector would spend on 4 brownfield and 3 greenfield airports.