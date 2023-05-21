India will host the Quad Summit in 2024: PM Modi

New Delhi, 20 May (Hindustan Times). India will host the Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue Forum Quad Summit next year in 2024.

The announcement was made in a joint statement issued after the leaders of the Quad countries held their summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had said in his address in this meeting that India would be happy to organize the Quad summit in the year 2024. He said that the Quad summit is an opportunity to deliberate on issues of inclusive and human-centred development in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Quad Summit with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He said that the Quad is focused on striving for global good, human welfare, peace and prosperity.

It is noteworthy that the Quad summit was to be held in Sydney (Australia), but it was postponed due to change in the schedule of President Joe Biden. The Quad leaders later decided to use their presence in Hiroshima to hold it there.

Regarding Prime Minister Modi’s meeting and meetings with leaders of various countries in Hiroshima, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told the media that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy invited Modi to visit Ukraine. The two leaders had met in Hiroshima, in which Modi insisted on resolving the problem through dialogue and diplomacy. Modi offered all possible cooperation from his side to solve the problem.

The Joint Statement on the Ukraine War states that today is not the age for war and we must resort to dialogue and diplomacy. Russia was not directly named or criticized in the joint statement. The statement said that in accordance with the United Nations Charter, a comprehensive and just peace should prevail in Ukraine. The Quad countries said that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons cannot be accepted.

The joint statement condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. It was agreed to enhance international cooperation to fight terrorism and extremism. The Quad countries said they would work to hold perpetrators of terrorist acts accountable.

The Quad countries condemned the Mumbai terror attack and the Pathankot attack and said that they would continue efforts to get the terrorists included in the respective lists of the UN Security Council.