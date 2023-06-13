India will make GE engines! Mukesh Aghi said- Aggressive attitude is necessary to deal with China

President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit Mukesh Aghi Said on Monday (local time) that India and America are overcoming each other’s suspicions. Speaking to ANI, Mukesh Aghi said that he is looking forward to a much more “solid, deep and comprehensive relationship” between India and the US.

India looking for transfer of technology

He said that India is looking for transfer of technology, so we expect something on GE engines where the deal will happen. GE can make jet engines in India. If this happens, India will become the fifth country in the world to manufacture hot engines for aircraft.

America and India are together to deal with China – Mukesh Aghi

He further added, "From the point of view of job creation, India is looking for transfer of technology. So we expect something on GE engines where the deal will happen, where India can make GE jet engines in India. So, if it happens India will be the fifth country in the world to manufacture hot engines for aircraft." Mukesh Aghi said that America and India are together to deal with China. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Then on the geopolitics side, I think it's about messaging. The US-India alliance to deal with an aggressive, assertive China. And I think Where you see strong messaging, both by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi right now."

India will have to deal with aggressive China – Mukesh Aghi

He said that India should have technology to deal with China. He said that he is seeing that the Biden administration is agreeing to transfer some technology to India so that they can manufacture and become self-sufficient in the defense sector. Responding about China being a common thread that binds Republicans and Democrats, he said, “Well, you have to understand from India’s point of view, it shares a 3000 kilometer long border with China, which is called China border. do not agree with.” India has to deal with an aggressive China, basically an influential China. We have killed soldiers on both sides of the border.”

India needs technology – Mukesh Aghi

He further said, “So, India needs technology. It should have enough resources to counter that assertive posture of China. India’s supply from Russia is drying up. So, it needs other sources and in them Most of the focus has been on building.” Goods in India. So, what we are seeing is the Biden administration agreeing to transfer some complex technology to India so that you can manufacture, and India becomes a self-sufficient defense sector. So, yes, there is an alignment on the status quo of China and how to deal with China.”

