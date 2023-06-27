India will win 2023 World Cup for Virat Kohli like it won for Sachin in 2011, says Sehwag

ICC ODI on Tuesday world cup 2023 The schedule has been announced. 48 World Cup matches will be played in 10 big cities of India. Team India’s former opener Virender Sehwag also witnessed this moment. Sehwag on the occasion of India’s great Sachin Tendulkar Remembered that. He said that Kohli was 23 at that time while Tendulkar was two years away from turning 40. After winning the World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Kohli got the captaincy and played many ICC tournaments under his leadership, but could not succeed in even one.

Will win the World Cup for Kohli

Now Virat Kohli will participate in the 2023 World Cup at the age of 34. After almost two years of drought, Kohli is in his best form. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag compared the current situation to the tournament in which Sachin was playing. Sehwag told ICC, ‘I still remember when Sachin Tendulkar was playing the 2011 World Cup, which was his last World Cup. We played that World Cup for Tendulkar. We gave more than our 100 per cent thinking that if we win it, it will be a wonderful retirement for Sachin paaji.

Virat Kohli told the name of his favorite stadium, where he is desperate to play the World Cup 2023

Kohli is compared to Sachin

Sehwag further said, ‘I think it is the same for Virat. The way he plays, talks, inspires others, the passion with which he plays, he is at the place of Tendulkar. He is the one now and everyone wants Virat Kohli to win this World Cup. Whenever there is a series or tournament, he makes sure that young players are competing with him and he beats everyone. Just like Sachin paaji did.

Kohli is very close to Sachin’s record

Sehwag says, ‘During the 2011 World Cup or the 2003 World Cup, Sachin scored a lot more runs than the younger players. I think Kohli would also be keen to do something similar. Virat Kohli is always compared to Sachin. Kohli is very close to breaking Sachin’s record in ODIs. Sachin has 49 centuries in ODIs, Kohli has scored 46 centuries. He needs only four centuries to break Sachin’s record, which he can achieve in the 2023 World Cup.