Indian ‘A’ squad for ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023 announced

New Delhi, 2 June (Hindustan Times). The All India Women’s Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian ‘A’ team for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team will start their campaign against Hong Kong on 13th June.

The tournament, which will be played at the Tin Kwang Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong, will feature eight teams, divided into two groups – Group A and Group B.

The tournament will begin on June 12, 2023 and the final will be played on June 21, 2023. The Indian ‘A’ team is part of Group A which includes hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’. While Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates have been placed in Group B.

The Indian ‘A’ team is as follows: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (Vice-Captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chettri (Wicket-keeper), Mamta Madiwala (Wicket-keeper), Tita Sadhu, Yashshree S, Kashvi Gautam, Parshvi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.

Head Coach: Nushin Al Khadeer