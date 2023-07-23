Indian ‘A’ team set a big target of 353 runs to win the Emerging Asia Cup

Colombo, 23 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian A team has been given a mammoth target of 353 runs to win the Men’s Emerging Asia Cup. In the final match, arch-rivals Pakistan posted a mammoth score of 352 for 8 in 50 overs. In such a situation, India will have to score 353 runs to win the final.

In the final match, the Indian A team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Pakistan A batted first. Pakistan’s batsmen scored quick runs against the Indian bowlers right from the start. Due to this, the Pakistan team managed to score a huge score of 352 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. For Pakistan, middle-order batsman Tyeb Tahir played the highest century innings of 108 runs in 71 balls. Apart from Tahir, opener Sahibzada Farhan scored 65 and Sam Ayub scored 59 runs. Omer Yusuf and Mubasir Khan contributed 35-35 runs.

For India, Rajvardhan Hungergekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar and Nishant Sindhu took one wicket each.