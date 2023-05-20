Indian Air Force’s big decision: flight of MIG-21 has been banned till the investigation of Rajasthan accident is completed.

New Delhi : The Indian Air Force has taken a big decision after the MiG-21 fighter plane crashed in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. It is reported that the Air Force has banned the flight of MiG-21 fighter aircraft till the investigation of Hanumangarh accident is completed. On May 8, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Air Force had crashed in Hanumangarh after taking off from Suratgarh. Three people died in this plane crash. According to the news coming in the media quoting Defense Department sources, till the investigation of this accident is completed, now the MiG-21 fighter aircraft will not be able to fly from any fleet of the Air Force.

Will be out by 2025

Quoting Defense Department officials, news agency ANI has reported that the MiG-21 fleet has been grounded until the investigation is completed and the cause of the accident is known. The MiG-21 aircraft variants have been in service with the Indian Air Force for over five decades and will be phased out. He said that only three MiG-21 squadrons are operational in the Indian Air Force and all of them will be phased out by early 2025.

MiG-21 joined the Air Force fleet in 1960

According to reports, the IAF fighter jet MiG-21 was on a routine training sortie in the skies over Hanumangarh after taking off from Suratgarh in Rajasthan when it crashed. In this incident, the pilot of the aircraft suffered minor injuries, after which investigation was started to investigate the exact cause of the accident. The Indian Air Force has 31 fighter aircraft squadrons, including three MiG-21 Bison Moules. The MiG-21 was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s and 800 variants of the fighter are in service.

MIG-21 Aircraft: Airforce to retire all squadrons of MiG-21 Bison aircraft by 2025

Air Force will include indigenous aircraft in the fleet

The report states that the accident rate of the MiG-21 has been a cause of concern in recent times, as many of them have been involved in accidents. The Indian Air Force is also looking to induct indigenous aircraft including the LCA Mark 1A and LCA Mark 2 along with the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.