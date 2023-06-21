Indian American academics vying to meet Modi, discussion on education and health

New York, June 21 (Hindustan). Indian American academics are vying to meet the visiting Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Scientists and social scientists, including presidents, vice-chancellors and directors of higher educational institutions of several American universities, have met Modi. During this, issues related to education and health were also discussed.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has started his US tour from New York. Academicians flocked to meet Modi in New York. There was a warm meeting between Ratan Lal, a world-renowned soil scientist of Indian origin and Padma Shri awardee, and Prime Minister Modi. As a soil scientist, Prof. Lal’s contribution is recognized globally. Both the people discussed on increasing the fertility of India by appropriate use of soil science. Pro. Ratan Lal also gifted Modi a book written by him. Professor Ratan Lal said that it was an excellent meeting. PM Modi has made us feel very proud to be an Indian. I talked about how agriculture can be the solution to climate change. We hope that we will get an opportunity to serve India through PM Modi’s policy.

Chandrika Tandon, director of New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, called on Modi. Prime Minister Modi said that Chandrika Tandon’s effort towards encouraging critical thinking among students is commendable. Head of Stanford University’s Global Outreach Program and world’s renowned physician Dr. Anurag Maral also reached to meet Modi. There was a discussion between the two people on doing the best work in the direction of health.

Madhav Ranjan, Dean of the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, also called on the Indian Prime Minister. He discussed about the fast growing economy of the country along with the better business environment of India. Director of the Wharton School of Business, Prof. Modi also held discussions with Jagmohan S. Raju. He talked about India’s start-up ecosystem and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian youth.

Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi discussed Indian educational prospects during their meeting with Modi. They discussed ways to promote academic exchanges between India and the US. Vice Chancellor of the University of California Prof. Pradeep Khosla also reached to meet the Indian Prime Minister. They discussed ways to further strengthen the education system as well as create an enabling environment for research and innovation. India figured prominently in Modi’s discussion with University of Buffalo President Dr. Satish Tripathi. He shared his insights on education and innovation during the meeting.