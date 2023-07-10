Indian Army Recruitment 2023: Opportunity to become an officer in the army without taking the exam, know when is the last date for application?

Indian Army Recruitment 2023: It is a golden opportunity for the youth who are dreaming of becoming an officer in the Indian Army. For this, Indian Army has invited applications for NCC Special Entry 55 course starting from April 2024. Eligible candidates who want to get job (govt job) on these posts can apply online through the official website of Indian Army, join Indianarmy.nic.in.

Last date to apply 3 August 2023

A total of 55 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. The registration process started on 5th July and will end on 3rd August 2023. Anyone who is preparing to get a job in these posts should read the eligibility, selection process and other details given below carefully.

Number of posts to be filled for Indian Army

NCC Men: 50 Posts

NCC Women: 5 Posts

What is the educational qualification for Indian Army Recruitment?

For NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders: Candidates must have graduation degree from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks. Final year students are also allowed to apply provided they have secured a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of the three/four-degree courses respectively.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel: Candidates must have graduation from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks.

what is the age limit to apply

Candidates age limit should be between 19 to 25 years as on 1st January 2023 (Born not earlier than 2nd January 1999 and not later than 1st January 2005)