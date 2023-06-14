Indian blind women’s cricket team to participate in IBSA World Games 2023

Bengaluru, June 14 (Hindustan Times). Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) announced its participation in the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023, Birmingham. The Games are to be held from August 18 to 27 and blind cricket has been included in the World Games for the first time.

The Indian men’s and women’s blind cricket teams have already registered for the tournament. The teams are expected to train in Bengaluru in the coming months.

The CABI announced the 16-member women’s team that will participate in the Games while the men’s team will be announced soon. The team includes six players each from B1 and B3 category and four players from B2 category. The women’s team recently played a five-match bilateral series against Nepal in Kathmandu to prepare for the World Games.

Speaking on the participation of the national team in the World Games, the President of CABI, Dr. Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said, “It is a proud moment for Blind Cricket in India as our team will be participating in the World Games where cricket has been included for the first time. These Games will give good exposure to the players and I hope they perform brilliantly and make our country proud.

Indian women team for IBSA World Games 2023 is as follows-

B1 class– Varsha U, Valasaini Ravanni, Simu Das, Padmini Tudu, Killak Sandhya, Priya.

B2 class– Gangavva Neelappa Harijan, Sandra Davis Karimalikkal, Basanti Hansda, Preethi Prasad.

B3 class– Sushma Patel, M. Satyavati, Phula Sarin, Jhili Birua, Ganga Sambhaji Kadam, Deepika T.C.