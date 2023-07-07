Indian cricket world congratulated Dhoni on his 42nd birthday

New Delhi, 7 July (Hindustan Times). Legendary Indian wicket-keeper batsman and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 42 on Friday. On this occasion, the Indian cricket fraternity wished Dhoni on his 42nd birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Dhoni by tweeting.

The BCCI tweeted, “Captain, leader. Legend! Wishing a very happy birthday to MS Dhoni, the former captain of Team India and one of the best players to ever grace the game. Here’s a birthday present for all the fans.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also wished Dhoni on his birthday, saying that his charisma, leadership and exceptional skills will continue to inspire millions across the world. Shah tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the most successful captain of Team India, MS Dhoni! Your charisma, leadership and extraordinary skills will continue to inspire millions around the world. Thank you for your unique contribution to Indian cricket.

Dhoni’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings, with whom he has won five IPL titles, also wished their “Thala”, which means “head” or “leader” in Tamil. Is. CSK tweeted, “As the clock strikes 12, we step into Thala’s birthday in style! Bring birthday whistles!

Five-time IPL champions and CSK’s arch-rivals Mumbai Indians also wished Dhoni on his birthday. Mumbai tweeted, “From mahi maar raha hai to the end in Dhoni’s style… pure entertainment!” Happy birthday, MSD.”Opener KL Rahul also wished Dhoni on his birthday by posting an Instagram story. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also wished Dhoni on his birthday in a very special way.

Sehwag tweeted, “Surya Dev has 7 horses to pull his chariot. 7 parts of the world in Rigveda, 7 seasons and 7 forts, 7 basic musical notes, 7 rounds in marriage, 7 wonders of the world and 7th day of the 7th month – Birthday of a top man, Happy Birthday Dhoni.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also shared his picture with Dhoni and tweeted, “Happy birthday my favorite Dhoni.” Fast bowler Mohammed Shami also wished Dhoni on his birthday and wished that God bless him immensely . Shami tweeted, “May God shower infinite blessings on you. happy birthday. Happy birthday Dhoni bhai.