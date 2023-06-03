Indian cricketer Ishant took blessings of Baba Kedar, impressed by divine feeling

Kedarnath, 03 June (Hindustan Times). Indian cricketer and fast bowler Ishant Sharma reached Kedar Dham to seek the blessings of Baba Kedar. Here Ishant Sharma took the blessings of Baba Kedar. After this he also took selfie with his fans in the temple premises. Ishant told that he wanted to come here for a long time. Now after the completion of IPL, as soon as he got time, he came here to have Baba’s darshan.

These days Chardham Yatra is going on in full swing in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In the Chardham Yatra, along with the common people, this time VVIPs are also reaching in large numbers to visit the dhams. Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar, actress Kangana Ranaut, Sara Ali Khan had reached Kedarnath Dham in the past. Now the name of Indian cricketer and fast bowler Ishant Sharma has also been added to this episode. Cricketer Ishant Sharma reached Kedarnath on Saturday.

As soon as the IPL season 16 is over, all the cricketers are relieving their fatigue in different ways. Some are going on holiday with family, while some are spending time with friends. Indian cricketer and fast bowler Ishant Sharma reached Kedarnath. On reaching Kedarnath, Chief Executive Officer of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, Yogendra Singh welcomed him and offered Prasad Bhasma of Lord Kedarnath, Rudraksh Mala.

His fans were eager to see Ishant Sharma who reached Kedarnath. People also came close to him to have a glimpse of him. Ishant also spent time with his fans at Kedarnath. He took selfies with his fans. He also gave autographs to the fans. Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma looked very happy after reaching Kedarnath. He was impressed by the divine experience of Kedarnath. He said that he got a lot of peace after coming to the door of Baba Kedar.

On this occasion, temple committee member Mahendra Sharma, executive officer RC Tiwari, priest Shivling, Lalit Trivedi, outpost in-charge Kedarnath Manjul etc were present.