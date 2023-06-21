Indian daughters did wonders, captured the Emerging Asia Cup by trampling Bangladesh

With the magic of Shreyanka Patil and Mannat Kashyap’s spin, India defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs in the final here on Wednesday to win the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup T20 title. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted a competitive score of 127 for seven and then Shreyanka (4 for 13) and Mannat (3 for 20) spun Bangladesh for 96 in 19.2 overs. Did it. Off-spinner Kanika Ahuja also took two wickets for 23 runs.

Bangladesh failed in front of the spinner trio

The spin trio of Shreyanka, Mannat and Kanika did not give any chance to Bangladesh batsmen on the slow pitch of Mission Road Ground. Nahida Akhtar scored the most unbeaten 17 runs from Bangladesh while Shobhana Mostari scored 16 runs.

"Hearty congratulations to the India A team. This is a tremendous achievement by these women to win the Emerging Asia Cup considering that many of them were playing a tournament at the international level for the first time! Yet another shot in the arm for Indian Women’s Cricket… pic.twitter.com/jKbaCeZPlF

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 21, 2023



Earlier, Dinesh Vrinda was the top scorer for India by scoring 36 runs in 29 balls while Kanika scored 30 not out in 23 balls. Bangladesh bowlers kept the pressure on the Indian batsmen by taking wickets at regular intervals. Apart from Vrinda and Kanika, only wicketkeeper U Chhetri (22) and captain Shweta Sehrawat (13) could reach double digits from India. For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Nahida took two wickets for 13 runs while off-spinner Sultana Khatoon took two wickets for 30 runs.

The semi-final match was canceled

India made it to the final on Tuesday after their semi-final match against Sri Lanka was washed out without a single ball being bowled. India played only one match against the hosts Hong Kong before the final. This was the team’s first match in the tournament which it won by nine wickets. Thereafter, India’s three matches including the semi-final against Sri Lanka were washed out without a single ball being bowled. Eight matches could not be played in the tournament due to rain.