Indian eFootball team qualifies for FIFA Nations Cup for the second time in a row

New Delhi, 20 May (Hindustan Times). India on Friday qualified for the FIFA Nations Cup for the second time in a row.India took part in the FIFA Nations Series for the first time in 2021, and have qualified for the tournament twice in three years, widely being ‘ FIFA is also known as the ‘World Cup of Esports’. India was knocked out from the group stage of the FIFA Nations Cup 2022 to be held in Denmark in July 2022. However, this time India will look to improve its record among the 24 nations that will qualify for the FIFA Nations Cup 2023.

Apart from India, three other countries – Australia, Malaysia and Singapore have qualified from the Asia and Oceania region for the final event. They will be joined by 11 teams from Europe, three from the Middle East and Africa, three from South America and two from North and Central America with a host nation that has not yet been announced. India began their FIFA Nations Series 2023 journey in December, 2022 in the play-in stage and played the Online Qualifier Main Stage in April before qualifying for the playoffs.

The Indian team, represented by Charanjot Singh, Saransh Jain, Siddh Chandrana and Saksham Ratan, lost to Indonesia 2–3 on aggregate in a close encounter in the first round of the double elimination bracket, but were followed by New Zealand (0–9 on aggregate). And secured their place in the FIFA Nations Cup 2023 by securing back-to-back wins against Japan (1-2 on aggregate).

Indian team captain Charanjot Singh said, ‘It is a great feeling to have the FIFA Nations Cup for the second time in a row. I am proud of the way everyone performed. The hard work has finally paid off for us. We worked hard to achieve this and now it’s time to get even better and work harder for the event.”

Let us tell you that the journey of the Indian eFootball team began in January 2021 when AIFF signed a partnership agreement with FIFA for the FIFA Nations Series 2021. India was among the 60 participating countries and was placed in the Middle East and Africa region. India finished third in their zone, missing out on a spot in the FIFA Nations Playoff 2021.