Indian football team coach Igor Stimac suspended for 2 matches, fined USD 500

Bengaluru, July 1 (Hindustan Times). Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has been banned for two matches and fined USD 500 for a red card offense during their match against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship. The match was a 1-1 draw.

“Indian football coach Igor Stimac has been banned for two matches and fined US$500 for a red card offense during the match against Kuwait,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) reported.

It was his second red-card offense in the tournament. He had earlier committed a red-card offense in India’s opening campaign against Pakistan. India will take on Lebanon in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship.

In their last match, India and Kuwait played out a 1-1 draw in the final Group A encounter of the SAFF Championship 2023 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Lebanon beat Maldives 1-0 in their previous match. According to the latest FIFA men’s rankings released on Thursday, India have moved up one place to be ranked 100th on the back of their Intercontinental Cup win.