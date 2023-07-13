Indian Foreign Minister met Russian Foreign Minister in Jakarta, Ukraine crisis was also discussed

Jakarta, July 13 (Hindustan). The situation in Myanmar came up for special discussion at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Jakarta. Emphasis was laid on food security and greater focus on the maritime domain. On the sidelines of this meeting, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. During this, the Ukraine crisis was also discussed.

India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar is on a tour of Indonesia these days. He is there to attend a meeting with the Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries in Jakarta. On the sidelines of this meeting, Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Jaishankar tweeted that he and Lavrov had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral economic issues and matters related to the Ukraine crisis. India once again stressed on the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was marked by warm and productive discussions. Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan co-chaired the session along with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. During this, progress made in implementing India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN countries was discussed. With financial technology and digital upgradation, more focus was given on food security and maritime domain. The Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar.

Indian External Affairs Minister met Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand in Jakarta. The two leaders discussed regional concerns and our shared connectivity interests. They will have their next meeting, where both countries will discuss the strength of bilateral relations. Indian External Affairs Minister met Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan. Jaishankar said that bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed with the Foreign Minister of Singapore. They positively assessed the recent developments in the fintech sector. Both the leaders expressed the hope of major decisions for the strengthening of relations in the proposed ministerial round table meeting in Singapore.