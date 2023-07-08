Indian Foreign Minister unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Tanzania

Dodoma, 8 July (HS). A statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed at the Indian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. India’s Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who visited Tanzania, unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing the function after unveiling the statue, S Jaishankar said that it is a great occasion to unveil the statue of Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders and philosophers. The statue certainly testifies to his timeless teachings, which transcend boundaries and underline his message of faith in humanity. He also highlighted the importance of the Indian Cultural Centre, which has played a very important role in promoting Indian culture and art in Tanzania since its inception in 2010.

Jaishankar said that the aim of the cultural center is not only to promote Indian culture in Tanzania but also to propagate Tanzanian culture in India. He said that his visit to Tanzania shows that in this era of globalization two countries like India and Tanzania can do more with each other and do so in a way that is mutually beneficial.

The External Affairs Minister said that what globalization really means is that we are involved in each other’s lives in a very seamless way. Describing the posture of Vivekananda in the statue, Jaishankar said, “The statue in front of you is very interesting to see.” This posture of the statue is the most famous, which shows self-confidence, self-assurance, loyalty to its history and traditions embedded in the culture. Swami Vivekananda was a figure of the 19th century, when India was under colonial rule, he continued to try to make Indian society believe in himself. Jaishankar said he was confident that Swami Vivekananda would always serve as an inspiration for India’s engagement with the world.