Indian journalists will not be seen in China after June, Dragon issued order to the last journalist to leave the country

India China Face Off: Dragon, giving Tughlaqi’s order, has also ordered the last Indian journalist in his country to leave China. China has ordered the journalist of PTI (Press Trust of India) to leave the country by the end of this month i.e. June. China has alleged that the Indian journalist has misbehaved with Chinese journalists, due to which he will have to leave the country. According to Bloomberg’s report, the journalist of the news agency Press Trust of India will leave China this month. It is believed that after this action of China, the distance between the two powerful countries of Asia, India and China has further increased.

No one will be in charge of Indian media in ChinaAccording to media reports, the Indian journalist has been asked to leave China by the end of June. After the PTI journalist has also returned to India from China, now there will be no media representative of India in China. Significantly, earlier this year there were four Indian journalists in China. China refused to renew the visas of two of the four journalists. The third journalist has also left China. Now the only journalist left of PTI will also return to India at the end of this month.

what is the whole controversyAccording to media reports, the root cause of this dispute is the hiring of an assistant for reporting. Actually there is a rule in China that only three assistants can be hired at a time. At the same time, journalists in China also have to go through many surveillances. Apart from this, the visas of two Chinese journalists were not renewed in India some time ago, in such a situation, not renewing the visas of Indian journalists is being seen as a sense of revenge for China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said thisAt the same time, in this matter, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that India was hopeful that China would allow Indian journalists to work here. He said that journalists from all over the world, including China, work unhindered in India. He also said that the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with China in this matter.