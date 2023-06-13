Indian junior women’s hockey team gets warm welcome at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, June 13 (Hindustan Times). After winning the Junior Women’s Asia Cup title in Kakamigahara, Japan, the Indian team returned home to a rousing welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The Indian junior women’s team players were received by SAI, Bengaluru officials at the airport in the early hours of Tuesday, while several onlookers clicked selfies with the young stars.

Overwhelmed by the warm reception, Captain Preethi said, “We are truly overwhelmed by the love and support we have received throughout the tournament. We did not expect this kind of reception and since the time we stepped off the flight, We are delighted to be here. It was very much appreciated by everyone from the airport officials to fellow passengers and officials from SAI and Hockey fraternity. It was wonderful to be at the airport just after midnight to welcome us.”

Preeti also said that this incredible achievement would not have been possible without the continuous support of Hockey India, SAI, TOPS NCOE and Odisha State Government.

He added, “I believe we have chosen the right sport at the right time. We have a very well supported program at TOPS NCOE in SAI, Bengaluru, where all our needs are taken care of. Hockey India has ensured We have the best coaching staff and all the players in the group are handpicked from the National Championships and Khelo India Games which gives a huge opportunity to the talented players to make a career in sports.We have Odisha in this mega support system The government’s support is also involved. After which the onus was on us to do well.”

All 18 members of this victorious Indian junior women’s team are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) National Center of Excellence (NCOE). The group was selected in the program on the basis of their performance in the Khelo India Youth Games as well as the Hockey India Junior National Championships.

Urging hockey fans to support her team in their endeavor to reach the podium at the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup in Santiago, Chile, a confident vice-captain Deepika said, “We hope that Indian hockey fans will support the FIH Will continue to support us in our endeavor to do well in the Junior World Cup. This win in the Junior Asia Cup has fueled our determination to win a medal in the Junior World Cup.”