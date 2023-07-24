Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams aim to give their best on Spain tour

New Delhi, 24 July (Hindustan Times). The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are gearing up for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International tournament, starting on July 25 in Terrassa.

The Indian men’s hockey team is set to face England, the Netherlands and host nation Spain in the tournament, while the Indian women’s hockey team will take on England and Spain. The tournament will be important for the Indian men’s hockey team as it will serve as a preparatory program for them ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be followed by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Ahead of the tournament, Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “The tournament in Spain presents an ideal platform to fine-tune our strategies and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This important event will act as a litmus test, enabling us to identify areas of improvement, which will ultimately play a vital role in our preparations for both the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy and the much-awaited Asian Games. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and help us tackle the challenges ahead.” strengthen our preparedness for

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team will try to make a good start in the tournament by winning the first match. The 100th anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-international tournament will provide an ideal opportunity for the Indian women’s hockey team to work on their shortcomings and improve their squad ahead of the all-important Asian Games 2023.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita said, “The Spain tour is an excellent opportunity for us to bounce back and showcase resilience and determination. Throughout the tour, our primary focus will be on fostering a cohesive team spirit and executing our strategies. Our ultimate goal is to stay true to our unique style of play and take advantage of the invaluable lessons learned from the previous tour.”

Savita said, “Moreover, this tour assumes immense significance in our quest for success in the upcoming Asian Games. This will provide us with invaluable insight into our strengths and areas of potential development, thereby motivating us to elevate our overall performance. We aim to learn from each encounter and grow as a unit as we strive to climb to greater heights.”