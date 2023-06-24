Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams celebrate FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day

Bengaluru, 24 June (Hindustan Times). On the occasion of FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day, members of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams expressed their views on equality in hockey.

Veteran goalkeeper and Khel Ratna awardee PR Sreejesh said, “FIH Inclusion and Diversity Day highlights that we are all the same in hockey. No matter your gender, ethnic background, physical or intellectual ability in hockey is different. Equal for all and inclusion in sport is a norm.”

Men’s team captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “We are a team full of players from different cultures, religions and spiritual beliefs but sport unites us. Diversity is wealth and we are proud to be part of a sport that provides equal opportunities.” Is.”

Padma Shri awardee Vandana Kataria, who has over 250 international matches with the Indian women’s hockey team, echoed the sentiments of her male counterparts.

She said, “When I started playing hockey, girls were never allowed to step out of their homes. As a girl, playing sports, wearing shorts and going to practice everyday was not normal. Discrimination But over the years, this has changed to a great extent and it is great that FIH is also educating people around the world about gender discrimination among other things through Inclusion and Diversity Day ”

Indian women’s team captain Savita said, “It is a great initiative by FIH. Sports unites the world and brings people together on one platform without any discrimination.”

He added, “We are very proud to be a part of a sport that paves the way for the next generation to adopt this motto. We faced challenges in our initial days to break stereotypes, but I believe Hope it will not be so difficult for the future generations, Hockey India along with FIH is promoting the right values.”