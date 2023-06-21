Indian Military Academy is an invaluable mine of courage and bravery: Lt. Col. Thakral

Dehradun 21 June (Hindustan). The uniqueness of the Indian Military Academy (IMA and ICC) is renowned not only at the national level but at the international level. Military officers coming out of this academy are constantly striving to protect the country.

According to the information given by the Indian Military Academy on Wednesday, the bravery and valor of the Gentlemen Cadets of the Academy is the reason for constant discussions. This bravery is not seen like this in other institutions. On the completion of 50 years of the Academy, the Public Relations Officer of the Academy spoke about the gallantry of the Academy. There were stars on the shoulder and there was a chance to defend the sovereignty of our nation, India. Just after a tumultuous and adventurous life journey of over five decades, the boy band of 51 regulars and 35 techs assemble at IMA, June 19-21, 2023. This time with their spouses, the seniors were also present as wise veterans to pay their respects at the place that had transformed them from young men into hardened soldiers. For them this long journey has been difficult, adventurous, fruitful, satisfying, eventful and humbling experience.

Keeping up with the spirit of the course, the ceremony began with a remembrance and tribute to their departed comrades. The rousing welcome by the Commandant, IMA, Lt Gen VK Mishra, PVSM, AVSM, was a reminder that Pallana never forgets those who have studied here and become its ambassadors in life and later. Wreaths were offered in the memory of the martyred heroes in the program held on Wednesday.

These officers have served in all parts of the country and many have also served in foreign countries. The course has also produced a Lieutenant Governor and three Army Commanders. Officers of the course have held a number of command and staff assignments at various ranks during their service, including command of formations and premier Army training institutions. In addition to awards for bravery, many of the men on the course are also receiving several awards for distinguished service.

Public Relations Officer Lt.Col. Isha Thakral pointed out that some of the officers of the course, post-retirement, have become entrepreneurs with startups providing employment opportunities to scores of Indians in the fields of manufacturing, technology and security. Others have joined the corporate world and are contributing to nation building by excelling in the fields of Information Technology, Telecom, Aviation, Energy, Social Sector etc. The Indian Military Academy expressed pride in the service and achievements of the course of 51 Regulars and 35 Techs and wished the band and their families happiness and memories of the summer of 1973.