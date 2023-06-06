Indian Navy to celebrate 130th anniversary of Gandhiji’s Satyagraha at Durban

New Delhi, 06 June (Hindustan Times). India’s frontliner warship INS Trishul will take part in celebrations to mark 130 years since the beginning of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa at Pietermaritzburg railway station near Durban on June 7. The event is being organized to mark the 130th anniversary of the assault on Mahatma Gandhi as well as 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Africa.

In fact, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi reached Durban (South Africa) in 1893 to work as a legal advisor to the merchant Dada Abdullah. He reached Pietermaritzburg station for the first time on June 07, 1893, during his visit to Pretoria in the Transvaal. Gandhi had bought a ticket and sat in a first class compartment, but at the behest of a European, he was thrown out of the compartment because ‘coolies’ and non-whites were not allowed in the first class compartment. This event is considered to be the beginning of the struggle against apartheid, which inspired Gandhi to fight against racial oppression and the birth of Satyagraha.

Mahatma Gandhi’s agony at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station found another life on 25 April 1997, when Mahatma Gandhi was posthumously granted the Freedom of Pietermaritzburg in a ceremony at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station presided over by Nelson Mandela, the then President of South Africa. Coming together to right a century-old wrong, President Mandela recalled Gandhi’s shining example of personal sacrifice and dedication in the face of oppression.

INS Trishul’s visit to Durban continues with the Indian Navy’s celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating key moments that shaped India’s freedom struggle. During her visit to Durban, the ship will take part in a commemorative program at Pietermaritzburg Railway Station which will include a floral tribute to Gandhi as well as a performance by the Naval Band. The ship will also participate in other professional and social events during the visit.