Indian-origin Aarti became the director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

Vienna, 27 June (Hindustan). The United Nations has appointed Indian-origin Aarti Hola-Maini as the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. She will replace Simonetta Di Pippo of Italy.

Announcing the appointment of Arti Hola-Maini, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the decision was taken in view of Maini’s experience in the satellite industry. Hola-Manny has over 25 years of experience in the space sector, including managerial and advocacy assignments. Given his experience, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. In this regard, it was informed in a statement issued by the United Nations that Aarti has recently assumed the role of Executive Vice President in the Sustainability, Policy and Impact Department of Northstar Earth and Space. Prior to this, Maini spent more than 18 years as Secretary General of the Global Satellite Operators Association.

Aarti has served as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Space. She has also been a member of the Advisory Group for the Space Sustainability Rating managed by eSpace at the Colle Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) Space Center. Aarti, who was the Senior Space Policy Advisor of Forum Europe, has also held the responsibility of a member of the Advisory Board of the Satellite Industry Association of India. He has worked as an expert advisor on Space Traffic Management for the European Union Study 2021-2023. Aarti has done her graduation in German Law from King’s College London, UK. Master of Business Administration from HEC, Paris. She has also been an alumnus of the International Space University. He has knowledge of many languages. She speaks English, French, German and Punjabi, and also knows a little Dutch.