Indian-origin man jailed for three years in UK for cheating

London, June 04 (HS) An Indian-origin man in the UK has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding people of around 16,000 pounds on the pretext of helping people buy property. According to Scotland Yard, Jaspal Singh Jutla (64) has confessed to his crime and most of his victims are people of Indian origin.

London’s Isleworth Crown Court convicted Juttala of fraud. The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the offenses took place between May 2019 and January 2021. Jutla confessed to the crime during a hearing at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in August last year.

According to the statement, Jutla duped four people of £15,970 by posing as a home loan advisor. Detective Constable Anita Sharma, financial investigator in the Metropolitan Police’s Central Specialist Crime Unit, said Juttala defrauded members of his own community in order to obtain funds to finance a lavish lifestyle.

He said that only a few victims of Jutla have come forward, but there could be many people who have been duped by Jutla but have not approached the police.