Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris, received by French Prime Minister

Paris, 13 July (Hindustan). Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi reached Paris on Thursday for a two-day visit to France. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne ceremoniously received the Indian Prime Minister. The Indian Prime Minister will attend the Bastille Day Parade, an annual celebration of France, as the chief guest.

The Prime Minister of India has left for a three-day foreign tour on Thursday. He will be in France for two days and UAE for one day. French Prime Minister Elizabeth Born herself arrived at the Paris airport to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in France on Thursday. The Prime Minister was received by the French Prime Minister as soon as his plane arrived. After this, he was ceremonially given the Guard of Honor. The tune of the Indian National Anthem was played to welcome the Indian Prime Minister at the airport. Officials from the Indian Embassy in France had also arrived at the airport to receive their Prime Minister. The Indian Prime Minister, after reaching Paris, tweeted that he hoped to promote Indo-French cooperation during the visit. He informed that his various programs on Thursday also include interaction with the Indian community in the evening.

The Indian Prime Minister will be in France on 13 and 14 July. On July 14, he will attend the Bastille Day parade in France as the chief guest. During his two-day visit to France, he will hold discussions on bilateral relations with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also meet CEOs of leading companies and representatives of people of Indian origin. After a two-day tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates on 15 July. There he will hold discussions with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Prime Minister has expressed hope that his visit will strengthen the relations between the two countries.