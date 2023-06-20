Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 24 veterans including Elon Musk in America

Washington, June 20 (Hindustan). The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will be on a US visit from 21st to 23rd June. During this, he will also meet 24 veterans from different fields including Twitter owner Elon Musk. These include Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, educationists, experts in the health sector.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has left for New York from Delhi for his three-day US visit. Tesla co-founder and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falguni Shah are among the 24 prominent people Modi will meet during his US visit. Apart from these, he will also meet Paul Roemer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Frohman Daniel Russell, Elbridge Colby and Dr. Peter Agre, Dr. Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon. He will also meet NRIs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit will begin on June 21 by leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. He will then head to Washington DC, where he will be accorded a traditional reception at the White House, the residence of the US President. After this Modi will meet US President Joe Biden. US President Biden and his wife Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honor of Prime Minister Modi on the evening of 22 June. On June 22, Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress. On June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will host the Indian Prime Minister for lunch.