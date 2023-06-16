Indian Railway: Railway will not pay compensation if luggage is stolen in train journey, SC gives important decision

New Delhi : There is very important news for the passengers traveling in the train. That is, if the luggage of a passenger gets stolen during the train journey, then compensation will not be given by the Indian Railways. You will be solely responsible for the safety of your baggage during the journey. This decision has been given by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has canceled the decision of the Consumer Commission, in which the commission had directed to pay a compensation of one lakh rupees in lieu of theft of luggage during the journey in the year 2005.

No shortage in railway service

According to media reports, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Amanullah, quashing the order of the Consumer Commission, said in its decision that it is not the result of deficiency of service on the part of the Railways. He said that if the passenger is not able to protect his luggage, then the Indian Railways cannot be held responsible for it.

Passenger was carrying one lakh rupees by tying a belt around his waist

During the hearing, the counsel for the Railways informed the bench that in this case the passenger was carrying cash. He told the court that the passenger traveling in the train was carrying one lakh rupees in cash in his waist belt, which was stolen during the train journey. On this, the Supreme Court said that there is no deficiency in service on the part of the Railways.

This incident was stolen in 2005

According to a media report, this case of theft of one lakh rupees while traveling in a train dates back to the year 2005, when Surendra Bhola, a cloth merchant, lost his money while traveling in the train. Surendra Bhola was traveling for his business to Delhi on confirmed ticket of Kashi Vishwanath Express. Textile trader Surendra Bhola lodged an FIR in Delhi and then approached the consumer forum seeking compensation for the stolen amount and the damaged trousers.