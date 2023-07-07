Indian Railway Rule: If you are traveling in a train with a child younger than 5 years, then know these important rules

Indian Railway Rules: Lakhs of people travel by train in India. Along with traveling by train, the rules of Indian Railways come in handy to remove the small dilemmas of the passengers. If you also travel by train, then this article can be useful for you.

Many times small children also have to be taken along during the train journey, so there is no need to worry if you are not able to book the child’s ticket. Indian Railways has made some rules for this. Along with telling these rules, they are also trying to clear your dilemma-

Is there any change in the rules of Indian Railways?

In fact, for the last few days, there were reports that it would be necessary to book train tickets for children below 5 years of age. Let us tell you, Indian Railways has not made any such change. You can travel in the train with the child as before with the old rule.

What is the rule of Indian Railways for children below 5 years?

There is no need to book a berth for children below 5 years of age if you travel by train. You can get the child to travel for free. However, if you wish to book a separate ticket and berth for the child, there is no bar on doing so.

What is the use if you buy a ticket and a berth for the child?

However, if you do not want to avail the free travel facility for the child and want to pay for the same, you can book a separate berth for the child. If the passenger does not feel the need for a separate berth for the child, then they can allow the child to travel free of charge.

How much will be charged for booking a ticket and berth for a child?

If you want to book ticket and berth for a child, full adult fare will be charged for the same. This rule has been clarified in the circular dated 06.03.2020 of Indian Railways.