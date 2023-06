Indian Railways: 34 express trains will be canceled on June 14, see full list

Indian Railways: South Eastern Railway has canceled 34 express trains passing through Kharagpur-Bhadrak section on 14th June. Track maintenance work at Bahnaga Bazar station of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section is going on continuously for one week. Regarding this, South Railway has announced to cancel the express trains of this route, to run on the changed route and to terminate the shot.

These trains will be canceled on June 14

12891 BANGARIPOSI PURI EXPRESS

08411 Balasore – Bhubaneswar Special

08031 Balasore – Bhadrak Memu Special

12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

22831 Howrah – Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Express

18043 Howrah-Bhadrak Express

08415 Jaleshwar – Puri MEMU Special

18021 Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

12821 Shalimar – Puri Dhauli Express

22849 Shalimar – Secunderabad Weekly Express

18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad East Coast Express

12773 Shalimar – Secunderabad Express

18409 Shalimar – Puri Shri Jagannath Express

18044 Bhadrak-Howrah Express

18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

08032 Bhadrak – Balasore Memu Special

12822 Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express

08416 Puri-Jaleshwar MEMU Special

12892 PURI – BANGRIPOSI EXPRESS

18022 Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express

08412 Bhubaneswar – Balasore Special

22835 Shalimar – Puri Express

20831 Shalimar-Sambalpur Express

22854 Visakhapatnam – Shalimar Superfast Express

12882 Puri-Shalimar Garibrath Express

12842 Mgr Chennai Central – Shalimar Coromandel Express

22842 TABARAM – SANTRAGACHI EXPRESS

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express

22864 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal – Howrah Express

12868 Puducherry-Howrah Express

22826 Mgr Chennai Central – Shalimar Superfast Express

Utkal Express will run on changed route

18478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express will run via IB-Jharsuguda Road-Sambalpur City-Cuttack

18477 Puri-Yoganagari Rishikesh Express will run via Cuttack-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda Road-IB

12281 Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duronto will be diverted via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Chandil-Rukni

12819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Express will run via Sambalpur-Jharsuguda-Sini-Chandil.

memu train will run after shot terminating

08063 Kharagpur-Bhadrak MEMU special will run up to Balasore.

08064 Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU Special will depart from Balasore.

Travelers please take note!