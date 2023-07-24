Indian Railways: Confirmed berths are not available in trains on Diwali, it is difficult to get waiting tickets too

Lucknow: Railway is an important means of taking people to their destination. Passengers mostly depend on railways for long distance travel. On the other hand, on special occasions like festivals, holidays, fairs etc., the number of passengers traveling in trains increases manifold.

In such a situation, people think it is better to book tickets in advance to avoid fighting for tickets. However, this time their difficulties may increase on the occasion of Diwali, because it is difficult to get confirmed tickets in trains from now on and the waiting list is getting longer.

No room status after long waiting list

Neither Delhi nor Mumbai is getting confirmed tickets to come to Prayagraj on the occasion of Diwali. On searching for trains on 9th, 10th and 11th November only waiting list is visible. Confirmed berth is not available during this period. This time Diwali is on Sunday 12 November. Talking about the Mumbai route, after a long waiting list in all the major trains coming from there, now there is no room.

More pressure in trains coming from Mumbai, Pune

There is a long waiting list in trains coming from Mumbai and Pune before the festival. Talking about the bi-weekly Mumbai-Prayagraj Duronto, the waiting list in its third AC has reached 157 on November 10. The waiting list has reached 70 in AC Two and 15 in AC First.

This is the condition when the fare for first AC of Duronto is Rs 4940. There is no room with long waiting list in Kolkata-Mumbai Mail, Kashi Express, Mahanagari Express, Kamayani Express etc. trains running from November 9 to 11. There is no room in sleeper and third AC class of Patliputra coming from Pune from 9 to 11 November.

Trains coming from Delhi are also full

On the occasion of Diwali, waiting list has already been made in Prayagraj Express, Rewa, Sivagangai and Rajdhani Express trains coming from the country’s capital Delhi. The maximum crowd in Prayagraj Express is on 10 and 11 November. On November 10, 71 in the sleeper and on November 11, the waiting list has reached 55. Purushottam Express coming from New Delhi has no room in sleeper and third AC for Prayagraj Junction from 9 to 11 November. Similarly, trains like Patna Rajdhani, Howrah Rajdhani, Ranchi Garib Rath etc. have also become full.

There is no confirmed berth even in the train coming from South India.

Like Mumbai, the waiting list has reached 229, 245 and 159 respectively in the sleeper of Sanghamitra Express coming from Bangalore in South India on November 9 to 11. In its third AC also waiting list has been made up to 196, 197 and 106 on the said date. Rameshwaram Express coming from Chennai has 55 rooms in sleeper on November 9, 30 in AC three, 137 in sleeper on ten in Bagmati Express and no room in third AC.

On the other hand, according to Senior Chief Public Relations Officer of NCR Amit Malviya, on the occasion of Diwali, according to the crowd, special trains will be operated by the Railways. This time also special trains will be run by all zonal railways including NCR. In such a situation, people can get relief.

Status of major trains arriving at Prayagraj

Status of 9th November – 10th November – 11th November

12418 Prayagraj Express – RAC – 71 – 55

12560 Sivagangai Express – 13 – 50 – 46

15017 Kashi Express – 97 – No Room – No Room

22177 Mahanagari Express – 201 – 257 – 338

11059 Pawan Express – No Room – No Room – No Room

12149 Pune-Patliputra – No Room – No Room – 70

11071 Kamayani Express – 92 – 127 – 103

12802 Purushottam Express – No Room – No Room – No Room

12295 Sanghamitra Express – 229 – 245 – 159

12398 Mahabodhi Express – 32 – 57 – 70

Information about cleaning of bedroll will be available from QR code

Meanwhile, passengers of express trains running from Gorakhpur will be able to get information about washing of blankets. For this, QR code stickers have been pasted on the packets of bedrolls coming out of Gorakhpur Mechanized Laundry. As soon as the QR code is scanned from the mobile phone, the complete details of washing will be revealed.

In order to improve the washing process of bedrolls in the mechanized laundry, three new hi-tech washer extractor machines and one calendering machine have been installed. The capacity of the machine has been increased from nine tonnes to 16.7 tonnes per day. Because of this, 20 thousand bedroll packets are being prepared every day, which are being used in Gorakhdham, Gorakhpur-LTT and Humsafar Express.

Talking about the Northeast Railway route, a new system of bedroll supply has been started in 38 trains running in Lucknow division. E-carts have been arranged for lifting the linen from the platform and transporting it to the trains. For this, the dress of the coach attendant has also been separated. CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh told that the mechanized laundry has been modernised. Keeping in view the facilities of the passengers, QR codes have also been pasted on the packets of bedrolls.

