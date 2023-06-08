Indian Railways: Many trains passing through Bihar will be canceled for three days, many will change their routes, know details

Bhagalpur : Important information for train passengers going to Sahibganj, Rampur Haat, Malda, Delhi, Ajmer on 10th, 11th and 12th June. For maintenance and construction work, Malda division is taking power and traffic block of 10.30 hours between Bariarpur and Ratanpur on Sunday, June 11. This will affect the operation of trains. Railways has canceled 8 trains including Bhagalpur-Jaynagar, Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur as a precautionary measure. With this, changes have been made on the route of 6 trains.

These trains are going to be canceled

15554 Jaynagar-Bhagalpur Express canceled on June 10, 15553 Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Express canceled on June 11.

13419/20 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Express canceled on 11 June.

05407/08 Jamalpur-Rampur Hat Express canceled on 11th June.

05406 Sahibganj-Rampur Hat canceled on 10th June.

05404 Gaya-Rampur Hat Express canceled on 12 June.

05405 Rampur Hat – Sahibganj Express canceled on 12th June.

03405/06 Jamalpur-Bhagalpur DEMU special canceled on 11th June.

05415/16 Sahibganj-Jamalpur Express canceled on 11 June.

05411/12 Sahibganj-Barharwa Express canceled on 11th June.

03433/34 Jamalpur-Kiul MEMU Special is canceled on 11th June.

These trains have been diverted

12335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak and 12367 Vikramshila Express will go via Banka and Jasidih on 11th June.

13424 Ajmer-Bhagalpur Express will come via Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih and Banka on 10th June.

13024 Gaya-Howrah Express will be delayed by 3 hours via Kiul, Jhajha on 11th June.

15657/58 Brahmaputra Mail will run via Jamalpur, Munger, Khagaria, Katihar on 10th June.

13430 Anand Vihar – Malda Town Weekly will leave on 10th June via Barauni, Katihar.

13241 Banka-Rajendranagar Express will run via Jasidih and Kiul on 11th June.

There has also been a change in these trains

03431/32 Sahibganj-Jamalpur MEMU special will leave from Sabour on June 11.

13409/10 Malda Intercity will operate from Bhagalpur only on 11th June.

Similarly, the timing of 18604 Godda-Ranchi Express has been changed. This train will run late by one hour.

09012 Malda-Udhna Summer Special train will run from its changed timings on June 11, leaving Malda at 3.03 pm with a delay of 6 hours.

