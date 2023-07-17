Indian Railways: Monsoon rains halted train speed, 16 trains cancelled, see full list

Indian Railways: Due to the heavy monsoon rains, the water level of the rivers in the plains of Ganga has increased considerably. Along with this, water has accumulated on the railway track at many places. Its effect is now affecting the rail operations as well. Due to heavy rains in some parts of Haryana, the water level of the river has increased. Due to this, 16 trains of Ambala division have been cancelled. Along with this, two trains have been short terminated. Northern Railway has canceled the operation of trains on many other routes.

Operations affected due to heavy rains: General Manager

Shobhan Chowdhary, General Manager of Northern Railway, told that it rained heavily on 8 and 9 July. Due to this, many places in the plains have been waterlogged. Many railway tracks have been submerged. So as a precautionary measure, we have to stop the train service. Significantly, since the last week of June, heavy rains are continuing in North India and the mountains. Due to this the rivers are in spate. So far, more than 145 people have lost their lives due to the rains across the country. The Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert from 15-17 July. Meanwhile, it rained heavily in many states. Along with the road, its impact is now on rail operations as well.

diverted in

Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express and Dehradun-Saharanpur Express have been diverted by Indian Railways in view of heavy rains. Whereas, many trains which were to run on 16 and 17 July have either been cancelled. Either diverted or short-terminated. Whereas, Rapti Ganga Express (15001) going from Muzaffarpur to Dehradun remained canceled on Monday. This caused a lot of trouble to the people going by this train. It is said that due to the flood, the train which was going to reach Muzaffarpur from Dehradun did not come on Sunday. Due to this, the train which was to open at 2 pm on Monday had to be cancelled. The cancellation of this train was repeatedly being informed to the passengers from the Announcement Counter. However, on many apps related to different railways, the opening time of Rapti Ganga Express was being told at half past two in the evening instead of two in the afternoon. Due to this the passengers were quite confused. Here, many trains coming from Delhi, Punjab and other states arrived late by hours.

Business News in Hindi: Net profit of Central Bank increased by 78 percent to Rs 418 crore in June quarter

These trains were canceled

04543 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

72451 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52451 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52453 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52459 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52455 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52456 Kalka-Shimla canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

72452 Shimla-Kalka canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

04544 Shimla-Kalka canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52460 Shimla-Kalka canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

52452 Shimla-Kalka canceled from 17/07/23 to 06/08/23

Business News: IPO of Netweb Tech will open today, you can get big profit even on small investment

how many trains are canceled today

04351 Delhi-Hisar

04368/67 Hisar-Rewari-Hisar

04351 Delhi-Hisar

04352 Hisar-Delhi will remain canceled on 18.07.2023