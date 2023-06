Indian Railways: More than 25 trains going to Kharagpur canceled, routes changed for 2 trains

Indian Railways: Under Kharagpur Division of Railways, track maintenance work is to be done at Bahanga Bazar station of Kharagpur Bhadrak section. In view of this, about 26 trains have been canceled on 15th June. The operation of trains going to Kharagpur will be affected. Apart from this, two trains have been diverted, while two trains have been short terminated. Puri Yoganagari Rishikesh Express train both up and down will be diverted near Jharsuguda Road. Similarly, Kharagpur Bhadrak MEMU train is also being short terminated.

Trains canceled on 15th June

Bhadrak-Howrah Express

Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

Bhadrak – Balasore MEMU Special

Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express

Puri-Jaleshwar MEMU Special

Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special

Patna-Puri Special

Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special

Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU Special

Howrah-Bhadrak Express

Jaleshwar-Puri MEMU Special

Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

Kharagpur-Villupuram Express

Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express

Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express

Visakhapatnam-Digha Express

Puri-Shalimar Express

Sambalpur-Shalimar Express

Puri-Shalimar Shri Jagannath Express

Mgr Chennai Central – Santragachi Express

Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express

SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Express

Shalimar-Puri Garib Rath Express

Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special

Bhanjpur-Puri Special

Tata-Asansol-Tata, Danapur-Tata-Danapur trains will remain canceled

On Thursday, 39 trains were canceled and diverted due to Bharat Bandh. Out of 39, 6 trains have been diverted. Apart from this, all the trains have been cancelled. In this Tata Asansol Tata, Danapur Tata Danapur super fast train, Purulia Howrah train is cancelled. While Kharagpur Gomo has also been cancelled. Two trains have been diverted from Tatanagar.